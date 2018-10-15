Stouffer's Ladies Restaurant
Location: 4 North Court Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA
Opened/Closed: c. 1916
Here's an ad for a ladies restaurant that appeared in the Harrisburg Daily Independent, June 16, 1916:
Stouffer's at least appeared to have a strict code about admitting men, even relative to other local restaurants: "It is the only one of its kind in the city where a Gentleman must be accompanied by a Lady to be admitted. It is, therefore, practically a private Ladies' Restaurant...."
Wonder what was on the menu?
And, most importantly, do you take reservations???
