Monday, October 15, 2018

Stouffer's Ladies Restaurant

 Location: 4 North Court Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA

 Opened/Closed: c. 1916

 Here's an ad for a ladies restaurant that appeared in the Harrisburg Daily Independent, June 16, 1916:

Stouffer's at least appeared to have a strict code about admitting men, even relative to other local restaurants: "It is the only one of its kind in the city where a Gentleman must be accompanied by a Lady to be admitted. It is, therefore, practically a private Ladies' Restaurant...." 

 Wonder what was on the menu? 

 And, most importantly, do you take reservations???


