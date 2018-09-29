Mr. M. M'Ginley's Ladies' Restaurant
Location: Fifth Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Opened/Closed: c. 1858
I wasn't even trying to do research on ladies restaurants when I happened to stumble across this little item. It's from the Pittsburgh Daily Post, Oct. 29, 1858:
Ladies Restaurant.--Mr. M. M'Ginley's Ladies' Restaurant, on Fifth Street, opposite the Exchange Bank, is a great public convenience. He has fitted up his rooms in elegant style, and the ladies can enjoy a dish of "stewed, fried or roasted" in the most complete privacy. When at a distance from their residences at meal time, the ladies will find this establishment fully prepared to furnish them with good things.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.