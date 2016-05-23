mulans.com
Location: Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China
Opened: May 2015
Closed: Still open?Not a lost space, but I don't consider that a hard and fast rule. Sometimes it's good to note up and coming womyn's spaces.
Contrary to what some may think, women's banks are an old idea made new again. We've posted on experiments in this area dating back to at least the beginning of the 20th century. For example, see here for information on the Berlin Women's Bank (1909-1915).
http://www.womenofchina.cn/womenofchina/html1/news/china/1505/484-1.htm
Shenzhen to Be Home to China's First Women-Only Online Bank
May 6, 2015

|The logo of Shenzhen-based Mulan Investment Company, China's first investment and financial platform serving only female entrepreneurs [huodongxing.com]
Organized by the mulans.com financial platform, a conference centered on young pioneers was held by around 300 young entrepreneurs and company founders and coincided with China's Youth Day, which falls annually on May 4.
At the conference, the most notable agenda item was perhaps the founding of the first female online bank, named Mulan Bank after the Shenzhen-based Mulan Investment Company — the financial backbone of the new online bank.
According to the investment company, Mulan Bank — the first online bank of its kind in China — would provide its services only for women, especially female entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the Mulan Bank has promised to customers that its ultimate goal is to increase women's financial power with online services and consumption as their cores pillars.
In other words, the online bank will be rewriting a new chapter for the development of female entrepreneurs.
Actually, the investment company was originally founded as a pioneering organization focusing on women's start-ups, investments and financial management — a gathering place for female entrepreneurs and founders of great power or fame.
"We have embraced three brands based on the investment bank: Mulans, Mulan Pioneering and Investment, and then the Mulan Bank. That helps the investment bank to have far-reaching influence in China," explained Liu Aimin, the co-founder of the investment bank.
