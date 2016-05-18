Midway College
Location: Midway, Kentucky, USA
Opened: 1847
Closed: 2016
The die-off of women's colleges continues. And once again, how alumnae feel about it is ignored.
From Inside Higher Ed:
Midway U Will Become Completely Coeducational
May 17, 2016
Midway University announced Monday that it will admit men to all programs. The Kentucky institution was founded as a women's college and already admits men to online, graduate and evening programs. The change will admit men to residential undergraduate programs that have until now remained for women only. The announcement from the university, which was until 2015 known as Midway College, noted the difficulty of attracting young women to single-sex colleges, and said that the undergraduate programs need more students.
On the college's Facebook page, many alumnae criticized the move. Wrote one: "As a second-generation Midway College graduate, I am very sad to hear that the Midway I knew and loved will never be the same again. And I am afraid this is not a good change."
