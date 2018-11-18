|Wallasey
Location: Wallasey, Cheshire, England
Opened: March 1914
Closed: Before end of World War I (1918)
I found this news item while reading a newspaper from April 1914:
There's more at this blog: Making a Track:
In early 1914, adverts began to appear in women’s suffrage and local papers for the start of a Women’s Church in Wallasey, Cheshire. Entitled the Church of the New Ideal, it was formally launched at its first service on 29 March 1914. Held at the Liscard Concert hall, this offered both mixed-gender and women-only services, but was organised and officered by women alone. A proto-ecumenical adventure, women from seven different Christian denominations (including Anglican and Quaker) were represented in its management and it sought to include those who felt no place in any church: those women who, finding the Church
like a cage… (had) come away in sheer disgust at the attitude of the clergy towards the things which to women are dearer than life.
(Miss M.Hoy, letter to the Wallasey & Wirral Chronicle, 14 March 1914).
The Church of the New Ideal flourished initially but did not survive through to the end of the first world war, for by this time ministry opportunities for women were slowly beginning to open up. Yet the Wallasey Women’s Church thus not only created unprecedented space for women but also attempted to offer a more feminine aspect of God, adding to the impetus building up within mainstream religious circles.
