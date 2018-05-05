|G Spot
Location: 2031 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, Florida, USA
Open: 2017
Closed: 2018
Sadly, this place didn't last more than a year.
From South Florida Gay News:
Lesbian Bar Closes Down in Wilton Manors
Michael d'Oliveira 02/21/2018 11:33 am
A little over a year after opening, G Spot Bar is the latest Wilton Drive business to close its doors. Lisette Gomez, co-owner of G Spot, Wilton Manors’ only lesbian bar, announced the closing on social media on Feb. 16. G Spot closed Feb. 18.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported us from day one and never stopped supporting us. I appreciate you! Unfortunately, it was not enough. This was not my choice and it doesn’t come easy. I worked hard to build a place for the ladies to call their own, investing my retirement because I believed there would be support. My partners trusted me when I said the ladies would support us and that was not always the case,” Gomez wrote.
She went on to write that G Spot lost revenue because it was forced to close multiple weeks because of Hurricane Irma and another incident of fried air conditioning units.
“If I could save the bar I would, I just do not have the resources to buy out my partners . . . Also, if anyone knows me well, they know that I have something else in the works. I still believe that this community needs a space inclusive of everyone. Not just the boys or the girls but a place where there it doesn’t matter how you identify. That’s what I’ve been trying to create here and my Friday and Saturday nights were becoming more diverse. So STAY TUNED, this is not goodbye, this is see you real soon.”
Although G Spot is a lesbian bar, when she opened, Gomez told SFGN at the time, that it was a place where everyone is welcome. “We want to label ourselves as a bar for girls who like girls but there are a lot of gay boys who like to hang out with the lesbians. We’re not discriminatory. There will be Sunday football, drag king shows, as well as [a place for] our straight allies. We want it to be open to everybody.”
Although it’s a place where everyone is welcome, female patrons still expressed their disappointment in losing Wilton Manors’ only lesbian bar.
“This is a huge tragedy for my friends and our community and I'm really sad to see G Bar go but I fully support Lisette Gomez and I know that we will come back stronger and just work that much more harder to make a safe place for women and lesbians to be represented and enjoy ourselves in our neighborhood!” wrote Minnie Perez.
“G Bar was the first place where I felt included after coming out. Thank you for putting yourself on the line to create this wonderful space. I am grateful to know you, and I look forward to working with you to continue to create community and make waves,” wrote Darlene Hollander.
“Thank you for creating this and so sorry it has to end! My gf and I would drive down from West Palm sometimes on Saturday nights and it was so disappointing to see it empty week after week. Kudos to you for investing in spaces for us. It will be exciting to see what's next!” Stephanie B. wrote.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.