Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Kimball Ladies Cafe

 Location: Perry Street, Davenport, Iowa, USA

 Opened/Closed: c. July 1910

 Not going to go into a big analysis here. Just a pleasant ad for a ladies cafe from the Quad City Times (Davenport, IA) from July 26, 1910. 
Kimball Ladies Cafe (1910)
