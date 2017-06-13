This purpose of this project is to commemorate and honor lost womyn's space--both ancient and modern. This can mean anything from lost women's colleges and schools, to lesbian bars and clubs. And everything sacred and profane in between.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Kimball Ladies Cafe
Kimball Ladies Cafe Location: Perry Street, Davenport, Iowa, USA Opened/Closed: c. July 1910 Not going to go into a big analysis here. Just a pleasant ad for a ladies cafe from the Quad City Times (Davenport, IA) from July 26, 1910.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.