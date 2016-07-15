Union Women's Lounge, Michigan State?

|Union Women's Lounge (2015)
Union Women's Lounge
Location: University of Michigan, Flint, Michigan, USA
Opened: 1925
Closed: Not yet, but endangered
With the explosion in campus rapes, assaults, etc., you'd think a male faculty member might have other serious matters to worry about. What could be more benign than a quiet little ol' study space? But you would be wrong. Ending womyn's space of any kind is a very important priority for the MRAs.
Should Michigan State have a women-only study lounge?
University of Michigan-Flint prof challenging space in student union
Should Michigan State have a designated space in its student union for only women to study?
Mark Perry, an economic professor at the University of Michigan-Flint, is challenging the designation, according to a story in The Daily Caller. Perry says the space "blatantly discriminates against men." He filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.
While Perry isn't optimistic about the complaint, The Daily Caller reports MSU plans to renovate the Women's Lounge in the union into a lactation space and study space for men and women.
The Union Women's Lounge opened in 1925, according to the State News. It's been repeatedly challenged in recent years.
