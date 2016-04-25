Macy's Ladies Restaurant

Location: New York City, New York, USA
Opened/Closed: c. 1880
One of my very favorite blogs is Restaurant-ing through History. In a post on 1880s restaurants, the following is mentioned for 1880:
On the second floor of its newly expanded NYC department store, Macy’s restaurant for shoppers seats 200.
I'm not sure where this would have been in NYC, since the Herald Square location (still there today) didn't open till 1902.
But this was clearly a ladies restaurant. Check out the illustration below!
Though it was very common for men to crash "other" ladies restaurants of that era, perhaps one located in a department store failed to attract much interest. However, notice that it was not male-free. If you look carefully, you can still pick out a few fellows who just couldn't help themselves from barging in, though the New York of that era had tons of restaurants that were strictly male-only.
|Macy's Restaurant (c. 1880)
